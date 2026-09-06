Who is Sara Khalifa? TV presenter who claimed she never ‘smoked cigarette in life’ sentenced to death in drug case

An Egyptian court has handed down death sentences to television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other people over their involvement in a major drug trafficking and manufacturing network, BBC reported.

What are the allegations against Sarah Khalifa? State-owned Al-Ahram reported that the court convicted Khalifa and the other defendants of being members of an organised criminal group accused of bringing raw materials into Egypt from overseas to produce synthetic drugs for distribution.

Prosecutors asserted that the network had divided responsibilities among its members, with some involved in importing the materials, others in manufacturing the drugs, and others responsible for their distribution.

During the investigation, authorities reportedly recovered more than 750kg of narcotics and substances believed to have been used in drug production. Investigators also found two flats allegedly converted into laboratories for manufacturing drugs, as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

What was the court's verdict? In addition to the 12 death sentences, the court handed nine other defendants life imprisonment, while seven people were acquitted.

Khalifa's lawyer has said an appeal against her death sentence will be filed. The verdict was first issued last month but required formal confirmation following a religious opinion from Egypt's Grand Mufti, as required under the country's procedure for death penalty cases.

Sarah Khalifa denies drug allegations Khalifa has rejected the accusations and has continued to maintain that she is innocent.

During a court hearing last September, she reportedly told the judge that she had never encountered drugs before being photographed with them inside the offices of Egypt's anti-narcotics authority. She also told investigators that she had never smoked a cigarette in her life.

Egyptian media reported that Khalifa became emotional in court and appealed to the judge for leniency.

"Please listen to me, sir. My parents raised me well; they are people who pray, and I don't need drug money" she said.

Evidence presented by prosecutors According to Al-Ahram, prosecutors relied on testimonies from 20 witnesses as well as technical and digital material. This included messages, photographs and videos which they claimed showed the group's alleged activities.

Khalifa was arrested in Cairo in April 2025 during the investigation. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued later that year.