In a first for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district, a Hindu woman has filed her nomination papers for a general seat in the upcoming polls in Pakistan that are scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024, to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in the Buner district. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently amended its rules to require the participation of five percent female candidates for general seats.

Who is Saveera Parkash?

Saveera Parkash completed her MBBS in 2022 from Abbottabad International Medical College. She serves as the general secretary of the PPP women's wing in Buner, according to a report published by the news agency Dawn.

She follows her family's tradition of community service, which was sparked by her father, Oam Parkash, a retired physician who spent 35 years as a PPP member. If endorsed, she could be the first woman from Buner to contest elections in Pakistan general elections.

In an interview with Dawn, Parkash spoke about her aspirations to follow in her father's footsteps, working for the area's underprivileged. She submitted her nomination papers on December 23, expressing hope that the senior leadership of the PPP would endorse her candidature.

Parkash, with a background in medicine, emphasized that her commitment to "serving humanity is in my blood." Her dream of becoming an elected legislator stems from her firsthand experiences with poor management and helplessness in government hospitals during her medical career.

She also highlighted her desire to work for the betterment of women, ensuring a safe environment and advocating for their rights. Parkash also emphasized the historical neglect and suppression of women in the development sector and aims to address these issues if elected.

A social media influencer from Buner, Imran Noshad Khan expressed his wholehearted endorsement of Saveera Parkash, irrespective of her political affiliation.

He commended her for breaking stereotypes perpetuated by traditional patriarchy, emphasizing the significance of a woman stepping forward to contest elections in a region where it took 55 years since Buner merged with Pakistan.

