Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly suggested that, instead of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a senior mercenary known as "Sedoi" should assume command. Prigozhin led the Wagner Group, a group of Russian mercenaries, to an unsuccessful mutiny against the Putin government.

"Sedoi", whose name translates to "grey hair" in Russian, is believed to be the alias of Andrei Troshev, a high-ranking commander within the Wagner Group, according to various sources, including European Union sanctions documents, French official documents and Russian media reports. In line with this information, France's Treasury has also referred to Troshev by the call sign "Siedoy".

Troshev's connections include Dmitry Utkin, a former officer of the GRU military intelligence special forces and one of the founders of the Wagner Group, as stated by the European Union. Telegram channels associated with the pro-Wagner community have consistently identified Troshev by the call sign "Sedoi" and have emphasised his position as one of the most senior commanders within the Wagner Group.

These reports shed light on Putin's proposal to have "Sedoi" take charge, indicating a potential reorganisation within the Wagner Group's leadership structure. The exact reasons behind this proposal and its implications remain unclear. However, the prominence of Troshev, coupled with his close ties to Utkin, further deepens the intrigue surrounding the Wagner Group and its activities.

The EU described him as the "executive director (chief of staff) of the Wagner Group" in its 2021 document which also says he was a founding member of the group.

"Andrei Troshev is directly involved in the military operations of the Wagner Group in Syria," Reuters quoted the EU as saying.

"He was particularly involved in the area of Deir al-Zor. As such, he provides a crucial contribution to (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad’s war effort and therefore supports and benefits from the Syrian regime."

Britain also described him in its Syria sanctions documents as the chief executive of Wagner.

Troshev was born in Leningrad, the Soviet-era name for St Petersburg, on April 5, 1962, according to Russian sources. Western sanctions documents list his date of birth as April 5, 1953. It is unclear why.

He fought in Afghanistan during the Soviet Union's decade- long war there. After the fall of the Soviet Union, he served in the North Caucasus with the Russian army and then in SOBR, a quick reaction special forces unit of the Russian interior ministry. He was a commander in the unit.

For his service in Afghanistan, Troshev was awarded the Order of the Red Star twice. He was awarded Russia's highest medal, Hero of Russia, in 2016 for the storming of Palmyra in Syria against Islamic State militants.

A photograph surfaced in Russian media in 2017 showing Putin alongside Troshev, Utkin and others. Both men wear several medals. The photograph is believed to date from 2016.

(With Reuters inputs)