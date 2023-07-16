Who is Sedoi, whom Putin wants to replace Yevgeny Prigozhin as Wagner chief?2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed that senior mercenary ‘Sedoi’ command the Wagner Group fighters instead of Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly suggested that, instead of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a senior mercenary known as "Sedoi" should assume command. Prigozhin led the Wagner Group, a group of Russian mercenaries, to an unsuccessful mutiny against the Putin government.
