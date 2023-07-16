Troshev's connections include Dmitry Utkin, a former officer of the GRU military intelligence special forces and one of the founders of the Wagner Group, as stated by the European Union. Telegram channels associated with the pro-Wagner community have consistently identified Troshev by the call sign "Sedoi" and have emphasised his position as one of the most senior commanders within the Wagner Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}