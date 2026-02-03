Who is Sergio Gor? US diplomat who played a key role in India-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ended months of speculation by announcing a US–India trade deal, under which he pledged to cut reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25, offering relief to Indian exporters.

While the finer details of the agreement remain unclear, Trump claimed that New Delhi had agreed to a series of measures, including halting purchases of Russian oil, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers to “zero”, and committing to buy more than $500 billion worth of American goods. These would include energy, technology, agricultural products and coal.

The claims, however, have not been officially confirmed by the Indian government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did acknowledge the development, calling it “wonderful” news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), but did not refer to any of the conditions outlined by the US President or share further details of the trade deal.

The deal was hailed by several political figures in the US, including Sergio Gor, who described the bilateral relationship as having “limitless potential” and highlighted the expanding strategic scope of cooperation between the two countries.

Who is Sergio Gor? Sergio Gor, born Sergey Gorokhovsky, is an American businessman and political operative. According to official records, he was confirmed by the US Senate as US Ambassador to India on 8 October 2025.

Gor has held senior positions in the White House and was appointed by the Trump administration in 2025 to two key diplomatic roles: US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia.

He has a global upbringing, having spent his early years in Tashkent and Malta before pursuing higher education at George Washington University in the US. Over time, he built a political career that brought him close to senior figures in the current administration. Details about his personal life, including family background, are not publicly available.

What role did he play in the India-US trade deal? Since arriving in India in January, Gor has repeatedly framed the bilateral partnership in ambitious terms, calling India a resilient, innovative partner and arguing that the US and India have a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine diplomacy”.

In remarks quoted by ANI after taking charge as ambassador, Gor said, “No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect, and leadership to the table.”

The announcement of the trade deal comes after a period when tariffs as high as 50% had hurt the competitiveness of Indian goods in the US market, leading to margin pressure and uncertainty in export-linked sectors. With tariffs now lowered, companies with significant exposure to the American market are expected to witness improved order visibility, margin expansion, and stronger pricing competitiveness.