Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic two-day visit to Kuwait, met Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah, an avid yoga practitioner and founder of Daratma, Kuwait’s first licensed yoga studio. The meeting underscored the growing cultural and wellness connections between India and Kuwait.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi praised Shaikha’s dedication to yoga and fitness, highlighting her contributions to promoting the practice in the Gulf region. “Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards yoga and fitness. We talked about ways to make yoga more popular among the youth,” PM Modi wrote. Discussions also focused on expanding yoga’s influence and promoting a healthy lifestyle among younger generations.
The Ministry of External Affairs described Shaikha as a pioneering figure in Kuwait’s wellness landscape, emphasizing her role in fostering people-to-people ties between the two nations.
The visit also included a meeting with Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel, President of the Kuwait Heritage Society. PM Modi appreciated Alabduljaleel’s efforts to preserve rare manuscripts and artifacts, many of which reflect the historical ties between Kuwait and India. The PM noted Alabduljaleel’s personal connection to India, with his forefathers' links to Surat, Mumbai, and Kozhikode.
Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah is a celebrated wellness advocate, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. She began her yogic journey in 2001 and went on to establish Daratma, Kuwait’s first licensed yoga studio, in 2014. The name Daratma combines the Arabic word "Dar" (home) and the Sanskrit term "Atma" (soul), symbolizing a sanctuary for self-discovery and balance.
Shaikha’s vision extends beyond yoga, blending traditional practices with modern approaches to foster mindfulness and global unity. Her work in promoting wellness and cultural understanding has positioned her as a key figure in India-Kuwait relations.
