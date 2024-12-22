Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic two-day visit to Kuwait, met Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah, an avid yoga practitioner and founder of Daratma, Kuwait’s first licensed yoga studio. The meeting underscored the growing cultural and wellness connections between India and Kuwait. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi praised Shaikha’s dedication to yoga and fitness, highlighting her contributions to promoting the practice in the Gulf region. “Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards yoga and fitness. We talked about ways to make yoga more popular among the youth," PM Modi wrote. Discussions also focused on expanding yoga’s influence and promoting a healthy lifestyle among younger generations.

The Ministry of External Affairs described Shaikha as a pioneering figure in Kuwait’s wellness landscape, emphasizing her role in fostering people-to-people ties between the two nations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The visit also included a meeting with Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel, President of the Kuwait Heritage Society. PM Modi appreciated Alabduljaleel’s efforts to preserve rare manuscripts and artifacts, many of which reflect the historical ties between Kuwait and India. The PM noted Alabduljaleel’s personal connection to India, with his forefathers' links to Surat, Mumbai, and Kozhikode.

Who is Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah? Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah is a celebrated wellness advocate, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. She began her yogic journey in 2001 and went on to establish Daratma, Kuwait’s first licensed yoga studio, in 2014. The name Daratma combines the Arabic word "Dar" (home) and the Sanskrit term "Atma" (soul), symbolizing a sanctuary for self-discovery and balance.

Key contributions Yoga and wellness advocacy: Instrumental in introducing the yoga education license in Kuwait, making yoga officially recognized and accessible.

Co-founded Shems Youth Yoga (2015–2021), a curriculum for children aged 0-14.

Organized Vipassana silent retreats in the UAE since 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Humanitarian initiatives: Launched Yomnak lil Yaman in 2021, raising funds for Yemeni refugees and internally displaced persons.

Supported pandemic relief in 2020 by providing educational supplies to underprivileged children in Kuwait.

Global engagements: Organized Reiki Jin Kei Do master training in Kuwait (2008–2014).

Conducted consciousness training at the Monroe Institute in the US. (2011).

Founded a women and children’s center in Kabul, Afghanistan (2001). Creative ventures: Founded Shams Concept design studio (2014–2017).

Worked as a creative producer for the KenNiz TV show on Al-Watan TV (2008–2011).