Who is Soham Parekh? Indian techie accused of moonlighting across multiple US startups

An Indian tech professional named Soham Parekh is at the centre of a growing controversy in Silicon Valley after he was accused of moonlighting at multiple US-based startups, without disclosing his parallel roles.

Advertisement

The allegation was made public by Suhail Doshi, co-founder and former CEO of analytics platform Mixpanel. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Doshi claimed that Parekh had been secretly working for three to four startups simultaneously, deceiving early-stage companies, including several backed by Y Combinator.

“He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” Doshi wrote, while publicly sharing Parekh’s CV and suggesting his work portfolio may be fabricated.

Advertisement

Attempt to intervene failed, says Mixpanel co-founder In a follow-up post, Doshi revealed that he had attempted to reason with Parekh before exposing him online.

“I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf… but it clearly didn’t work,” he said.

Responding to users questioning why moonlighting is unethical if performance targets are met, Doshi asserted that Parekh “got nothing done” during his short stint at Mixpanel and that he frequently lied about his work.

“It wasn’t just moonlighting. It was lying, faking progress, and deceiving multiple employers at once,” Doshi wrote.

What’s on his CV? According to the CV shared by Doshi, Soham Parekh holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai and a master’s from Georgia Institute of Technology. His resume lists stints at several tech firms, including Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and Alan AI — mostly in engineering and technical roles.

Advertisement

Soham Parekh's reply to the post Reacting to the viral post, Soham Parekh wrote, "There’s a lot being said about me right now, and most of you don’t know the full story. If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I love to build. That’s it. I’ve been isolated, written off, and shut out by nearly everyone I’ve known and every company I’ve worked at. But building is the only thing I’ve ever truly known, and it’s what I’ll keep doing."

Advertisement

He revealed that he has signed an exclusive founding deal to be founding engineer at one company and one company only. "They were the only ones willing to bet on me at this time. The team is cracked, they back misfits, and they’re building something absolutely insane in the video AI space.

We’re launching at the end of this month. More details tomorrow in my TBPN interview. I’m pissed. And I’ve got something to prove."

Advertisement

Soham Parekh's reply to the post Reacting to the viral post, Soham Parekh wrote, "There’s a lot being said about me right now, and most of you don’t know the full story. If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I love to build. That’s it. I’ve been isolated, written off, and shut out by nearly everyone I’ve known and every company I’ve worked at. But building is the only thing I’ve ever truly known, and it’s what I’ll keep doing."

He revealed that he has signed an exclusive founding deal to be founding engineer at one company and one company only. "They were the only ones willing to bet on me at this time. The team is cracked, they back misfits, and they’re building something absolutely insane in the video AI space.

Advertisement

We’re launching at the end of this month. More details tomorrow in my TBPN interview. I’m pissed. And I’ve got something to prove."

Internet reacts with memes, ‘Soham-gate’ trends The allegations quickly gained traction online, especially in India, where “Soham Parekh” became a top trending topic on Thursday. Netizens flooded social media with memes, coining the hashtag #SohamGate to discuss and joke about the scandal.

Advertisement

While the incident has sparked a debate about remote work ethics and startup pressures, the larger conversation online has revolved around trust in early-stage hiring and the grey areas of moonlighting in the global tech ecosystem.

Advertisement