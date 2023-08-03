Who is Sophie Gregorie Trudeau? 5 facts about Canadian Prime Minister's separated wife1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announce separation after 18 years of marriage. #TrudeauSeparation
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau announced their separation after an 18-year-long marriage on Wednesday.
"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Canada's Prime Minister informed via a note shared on Instagram.
1) Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire met as children when she was a classmate of his youngest brother, Michel, and they reconnected as adults while co-hosting a charity gala in 2003, AP reported.
2) Sophie Trudeau studied commerce at Canada's McGill University and holds a BA in communications from the Université de Montréal, the National Post reported. Sophie was working as a journalist in 2003 when she met Trudeau, and the couple married two years later.
3) Sophie Trudeau is an advocate for gender equality, and Canada's prime minister has often credited his wife with shaping his feminist policies, leading to decisions such as a gender-balanced cabinet and a greater focus on women's empowerment in Canada's foreign policy.
4) In 2015, Sophie Trudeau was called "the hottest first lady in the world" by the New York Post. Vogue magazine also featured a profile of the couple in its January 2016 issue, noting that Trudeau shocked some with his public displays of affection for his wife.
5) Gregoire Trudeau will move to a separate residence in Ottawa and is expected to have joint custody of their three children. She has a two-book deal with Penguin Random House Canada, the first of which focuses on wellness for adults and is expected to be published in 2024, while a children's book could come out in 2025.
(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)
