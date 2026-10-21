Who is Stephen Hubbard? Why did Putin free the 74-year-old US teacher jailed as a Ukraine war ‘mercenary’? Explained

Russia has released Stephen James Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired American teacher who was jailed on charges of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, after nearly two years in detention and a prison sentence of almost seven years. His release came amid renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

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US President Donald Trump said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to release Hubbard during a phone call the previous week.

Trump said the United States did not have to release anyone in exchange for his return.

“Welcome home, Stephen, it’s great to have you back,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Hubbard’s release coincided with a visit to Russia by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who met Putin in St Petersburg for talks that included the war in Ukraine.

The development came as the Trump administration continued its efforts to broker an end to the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Why did Russia release Stephen Hubbard? Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Hubbard’s release had been raised by the American side over a period of time and that Putin had decided to free him on “humanitarian considerations”, according to reports.

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Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the Russian president had pardoned Hubbard. He was subsequently handed over to Witkoff at St Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport, allowing the American to begin his journey home, as per AP.

Witkoff thanked Putin for the release during their televised meeting, describing the Russian president as a humanitarian and saying Hubbard was returning to his family.

In footage released by Russian state news agency RIA, Hubbard was seen wearing a green jacket and smiling as he met Witkoff.

He thanked the envoy for his efforts, while Witkoff told him that Putin had sent his blessings and that he was beginning a new life.

The release took place against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

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Why was the American teacher jailed in Russia? Hubbard, who is from Michigan, had been living in eastern Ukraine for several years when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. He was detained about two months after the invasion, as Russian forces captured territory in eastern Ukraine.

Russian prosecutors alleged that Hubbard had signed a contract with the Ukrainian military and fought alongside Kyiv’s forces before being captured.

A Russian court sentenced him in 2024 to nearly seven years in prison following closed proceedings, according to AP.

The allegations were disputed by Hubbard’s legal team, which maintained that he had not participated in military activity.

The administration of former US president Joe Biden had reportedly designated him as wrongfully detained.

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Hubbard’s case drew attention because of his age, the circumstances of his detention and the disputed allegations that he had fought for Ukraine.

His lawyer, Martin De Luca, told NBC News that he had spoken to Hubbard as he prepared to board a flight to the United States following his release. De Luca said his client was overjoyed to be free.

Who is Stephen Hubbard? His life before detention Hubbard grew up in Big Rapids, a small city in Michigan. As a young man, he enlisted in the US Air Force and later the National Guard, although he did not remain in either for long.

According to a New York Times report, his second marriage took him to Japan in the mid-1980s, where he joined the Russian Orthodox Church and developed sympathy for Russia.

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Family members described Hubbard as a solitary person who avoided email and social media and was suspicious of potential government surveillance, the report said.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Hubbard sent family members updates about his daily life, including his efforts to find food and his visits to church. Text messages exchanged with a son living in Japan did not indicate that he had joined the Ukrainian military, according to the report.

What does Hubbard’s release mean for US-Russia ties? Hubbard’s release came during a visit by Witkoff, a key figure in the Trump administration’s attempts to bring Russia and Ukraine towards a negotiated settlement.

The meeting with Putin included discussions on the war, as Washington pressed for an end to the fighting. The release also provided a humanitarian outcome amid wider diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

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Trump said Hubbard’s return had been secured without a reciprocal release by the United States. Russian officials, meanwhile, described the decision as a humanitarian act following requests from the American side.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.