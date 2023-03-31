Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:32 AM IST
Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, the year after he married his third wife Melania. Trump has denied the relationship and has said the payment was made to stop her ‘false and extortionist accusations’
Former President Donald Trump was indicted in New York City on Thursday on criminal charges arising from alleged hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to avoid a scandal ahead of the 2016 U.S. election.
