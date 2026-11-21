Vincent van Gogh's 1890 painting Châtaigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) has fetched $190.4 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York, setting a new auction record for the Dutch painter. The winning bidder was identified as veteran art dealer William Acquavella, head of Acquavella Galleries, according to The New York Times.

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The painting was sold on Wednesday, November 18, with the final price including the buyer's premium. The hammer price was $165 million. The sale surpassed Van Gogh's previous auction record of $117.2 million, set in 2022 when Orchard with Cypresses was sold at Christie's in New York.

The 1890 artwork depicts flowering chestnut trees lining a village road in Auvers-sur-Oise, France. It was painted shortly after Van Gogh arrived in the village, where he spent the final two months of his life. The painting had remained out of public view for more than five decades after the Blaquier family acquired it in 1975.

Who is William Acquavella? William “Bill” Acquavella, 89, is an American art dealer and the head of Acquavella Galleries, a prominent family-owned art gallery in New York. He joined the business in 1960, working alongside his father, Nicholas Acquavella, who founded the gallery in the early 1920s.

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According to the gallery's official website, Bill Acquavella expanded its focus beyond Italian Renaissance and Old Master paintings to include major works from the 19th and 20th centuries, particularly Impressionism, Post-Impressionism, Cubism and Surrealism. The gallery later extended its reach to postwar and contemporary art.

Over the decades, Acquavella Galleries has built relationships with major private collectors and museums around the world. Its exhibitions have featured works by celebrated artists such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, Paul Cézanne, Henri Matisse, Amedeo Modigliani and Andy Warhol.

Acquavella's role in the art market has also involved handling major works by established artists. His gallery describes itself as a three-generation family business, with his daughter Eleanor joining in 1997 and sons Nick and Alexander becoming part of the business in 2000 and 2003, respectively.

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Why is Van Gogh's painting so significant? Châtaigniers en fleurs was painted in May 1890, shortly after Van Gogh moved to Auvers-sur-Oise, a village northwest of Paris. The artist spent the final months of his life there and died on July 29, 1890.

The painting had not been publicly displayed for more than 50 years after the Blaquier family acquired it in 1975. Its auction was also preceded by a dispute involving the heirs of Samuel Fischer, a Jewish publisher who had owned the artwork before his family sold it in 1936, during Nazi persecution in Germany.

Sotheby's announced on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached between the current owners and Fischer's heirs, allowing the auction to proceed. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

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The painting was part of a 12-work collection auctioned by Sotheby's, which together fetched $412 million. The Van Gogh sale also became the auction house's second-most expensive artwork sale, behind Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, which sold for $236.4 million in November 2025.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X