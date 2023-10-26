A significant manhunt is currently in progress for a gunman who, according to a local official, has killed a minimum of 22 people and injured numerous others in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, as per an AFP report. This is the deadliest such incident this year.

Suspect Identified

The suspect, Robert Card, was captured on CCTV footage wielding a semi-automatic weapon with an extended clip as he entered a bowling alley in Lewiston. Authorities have deemed him "armed and dangerous."

Notably, Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve, as reported by CNN, citing law enforcement sources.

The police have released several photos of Card at the bowling alley, where he appears composed while entering with his raised rifle. They urge the public to contact law enforcement if they have information on his whereabouts.

Maine public safety official Mike Sauschuck informed the media that a large number of police officers are actively working throughout the state to investigate the case and locate Card.

Law enforcement officers had also located a "vehicle of interest" they were searching for in the town of Lisbon, approximately eight miles from Lewiston, but Card was not found in the vehicle.

What happened?

The police and first responders arrived at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley around 7:15 pm local time in response to an active shooter. Reports later indicated another shooting at the Schemengees Bar & Grille, as per the Sun Journal local newspaper.

Lewiston, the second most populous city in Maine, is situated about 30 miles north of the largest city, Portland.

Large portions of Lewiston were placed under lockdown, with businesses advised to close, and residents told to stay in place.

US President Joe Biden reached out to Maine's governor, its two senators, and a local congressman, offering federal support during a state dinner honoring Australia's prime minister.

America's Gun Violence Problem

The United States has witnessed over 500 mass shootings this year, based on data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), an organisation defining a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are wounded or killed.

The recent attack in Maine is, unfortunately, the deadliest mass shooting in 2023, as reported by the GVA.

Efforts to strengthen gun control measures have faced opposition from Republicans who strongly support the constitutional right to bear arms. This political stalemate continues despite widespread outrage over recurring shootings.

