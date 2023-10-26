Who is the Maine mass shooting suspect? Police identify Robert Card, a US Army Reserve member
The suspect, Robert Card, was captured on CCTV footage wielding a semi-automatic weapon with an extended clip as he entered a bowling alley in Lewiston.
A significant manhunt is currently in progress for a gunman who, according to a local official, has killed a minimum of 22 people and injured numerous others in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, as per an AFP report. This is the deadliest such incident this year.