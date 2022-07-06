The six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who has struck several records this Wimbledon season, has the chance to equal Pete Sampras's record of winning the most number of championships. But, he is clearly not the people's favourite this year.

As per a recent poll conducted by the Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal, who showed a tremendous comeback in French Open, holds the hearts of millions. About 35% of people have voted in favour of Novak, while 65% voted for Rafa.

Try to pick a favourite... #Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2022

A promising comeback by Djokovic

Meanwhile, Djokovic made a promising comeback from two sets down to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Serbian, the No 1 seed, entered his 11th semi-final of Wimbledon after defeating Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2, at the centre court. With this win, the 35-year-old has extended an unbeaten run at Wimbledon to a total of 26 matches.

Djokovic was two sets down before he made a promising comeback from the third set to enter the semis. He will now be facing the British No.9 seed, Cameron Norrie, who also won his men's singles quarter-finals.

Tired to talk about my body: Nadal

On the other hand, On Wednesday, Nadal will seek to reach the semi-finals for the eighth time when he faces in-form Taylor Fritz.

Shrugging off health concerns, 22-time Grand Slam title winner Nadal who has never lost a Wimbledon quarter-final said, "I'm a little bit tired to talk about my body, all the issues that I am having."

"I prefer to not talk about that now. For the moment I am healthy enough to keep going and fight for the things that I want."

Fritz is in the last eight of a Slam for the first time and has yet to drop a set. He warmed up for Wimbledon by claiming the grasscourt title at Eastbourne.

The 24-year-old defeated Nadal in the Indian Wells Masters final earlier this year when the Spaniard was suffering from a cracked rib.

(With inputs from agencies)