Who is the Wimbledon favourite this year? Survey shows it's not Novak Djokovic but…2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 07:37 PM IST
In a Wimbledon survey, about 35% of people voted in favour of Novak Djokovic, while 65% voted for Rafael Nadal.
The six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who has struck several records this Wimbledon season, has the chance to equal Pete Sampras's record of winning the most number of championships. But, he is clearly not the people's favourite this year.