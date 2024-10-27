Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Who is Tommy Robinson? Fans of anti-Islam leader in UK use Donald Trump's US election slogan amid unrest, get arrested

Who is Tommy Robinson? Fans of anti-Islam leader in UK use Donald Trump's US election slogan amid unrest, get arrested

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tommy Robinson's arrest for contempt of court has sparked unrest in London, leading to a 'Unite the Kingdom' march in his support. Counter-demonstrations occurred, resulting in several arrests amidst heightened tensions around immigration and racism.

A protester wearing a mask of former President Trump marches with supporters of Britain's notorious anti-Muslim agitator, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson during a Uniting the Kingdom march from Victoria to Parliament Square in central London on October 26, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)

Tommy Robinson, a prominent far-right figure in the UK, is at the centre of growing tensions in London. His recent arrest for contempt of court has sparked significant unrest.

Robinson, born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, founded the English Defence League (EDL), a nationalist and anti-Islamist group. He is influential within Britain’s far-right circles. Known for his confrontational stance on issues surrounding immigration and Islam, he has previously been linked to protests that often turned violent.

Over the weekend, thousands gathered in London to support Robinson, demanding his release. The ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march was organised in Robinson’s name, urging authorities to free him.

Many participants carried British and English flags, with some displaying messages like “Make America Great Again", echoing a term popularised by former US President Donald Trump. Trump, who’s looking for another term in US elections, is known for his anti-immigration policies.

These protesters were met with a counter-demonstration led by Stand Up to Racism, whose supporters carried signs welcoming refugees and opposing Robinson’s influence, AP reported.

The protests attracted diverse groups, including a separate demonstration by families who had lost loved ones in police custody. Some of these marchers showed solidarity with anti-racism campaigners by holding signs denouncing hatred and fascism.

The rallies saw heightened tensions, leading to multiple arrests. According to the Metropolitan Police, five people were detained on charges ranging from assault to racially-aggravated offences, including one person accused of making racist comments towards a police officer. Both pro- and anti-Robinson supporters were among those arrested.

Tommy Robinson’s court hearing

Robinson’s upcoming court hearing on October 28 stems from allegations that he violated a High Court order, prohibiting him from repeating defamatory statements about a Syrian refugee who previously won a libel case against him.

Robinson had been banned from Twitter in 2018 but was later reinstated. He now has a substantial following on the platform, which was earlier rebranded as X.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
