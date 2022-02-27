Who is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy? From comedy to wartime hero

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia-Ukraine crisis: In the wake of ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy is being dubbed a hero for his wartime leadership and calls for fierce resistance to the Russian invasion. Amid Russian attempts to punch their way into Kyiv overnight, Zelenskiyy posted selfie videos outdoors to dispel disinformation that he had fled or ordered a surrender. "I'm here. We won't lay down our arms. We will defend our state," the former comedian and actor said on Saturday.

In a video that received 3 million views on Instagram in an hour, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy addressed the nation in a selfie video, saying "good morning to all Ukrainians! Lately there has been a lot of fake information online that I am calling on our army to lay down their arms and to evacuate. Listen. I am here."

Former comedian and actor with no political experience before he was elected as president in 2019, except when he played a fictional president in a satirical TV series, it has been an unlikely transformation for the 44-year-old Zelenskiyy.

When the crisis began, some Ukrainians on social media feared Zelenskiyy was out of his depth against veteran Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow massed troops on the border to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, AP report said.

He had been criticised for taking public swipes at the United States and other friendly powers when he felt they were not being sufficiently supportive. But Zelenskiy's refusal to evacuate with Russian troops closing in on Kyiv and his calm presence in social media videos has won applause from all places.

Nassim Taleb, the best-selling author of the book "The Black Swan", compared Zelenskiy to the images that Putin has used in the past to project strength, including images of him riding bare-chested on horseback." Putin the poseur on horseback is hiding in his remote bunker, while Zelenski, the former comedian, is risking his life on the frontline," he said.

On camera, Zelenskiy has spoken mainly in Ukrainian but also switched to Russian to address the Russian people, urging them to come out into the streets to protest the war.

"Whatever happens next, history will remember the simple physical courage Volodymyr Zelens'kyi displays in remaining in his capital, with his people, amidst a horrible invasion, knowing that he is its target," Timothy Snyder, a history professor specialising in Ukraine at Yale said on Twitter.

His bravery and refusal to leave as rockets have rained down on the capital have also made him an unlikely hero to many around the world. With courage, good humor and grace under fire that has rallied his people and impressed his Western counterparts, the compact, dark-haired, 44-year-old former actor has stayed even though he says he has a target on his back from the Russian invaders.

After an offer from the United States to transport him to safety, Zelenskyy shot back on Saturday: "I need ammunition, not a ride," he said in Ukrainian, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation.

Russian forces on Saturday were encircling Kyiv in the third day of the war. The chief objective, say military observers, is to reach the capital to depose Zelenskyy and his government and install someone more compliant to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It's a frightening experience when you come to visit the president of a neighboring country, your colleague, to support him in a difficult situation, (and) you hear from him that you may never meet him again because he is staying there and will defend his country to the last," Polish President Andrzej Duda said Friday.

Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena, an architect, have a 17-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. He said this week that they remained in Ukraine, not joining the exodus of mainly women and children refugees seeking safety abroad.

"The war has transformed the former comedian from a provincial politician with delusions of grandeur into a bona fide statesman," wrote Melinda Haring of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center for Foreign Affairs on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

