Miss Teen USA 2023 beauty pageant winner UmaSofia Srivastava stepped down from her post after careful consideration, stating that her views don't align with those of the organisation, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her resignation comes days after Noelia Voigt resigned as Miss USA.

“After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023," wrote Srivastava in a statement on her personal Instagram account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I look forward to the rest of the year as I finish 11th grade as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing that my academic career has been defined by my hard work, and my hard work alone," she added.

Here's all about UmaSofia Srivastava: 1) She represented New Jersey as a first-generation Mexican-Indian American at the national level and won the Miss New Jersey Teen USA. She was later crowned as the Miss Teen USA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) After Faron Medhi in 2022, Srivastava became the second consecutive titleholder of Indian descent.

3) She aims to become a UN ambassador in future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) To help underprivileged children in India receive education, proper nutrition, and healthcare, she works closely with the Lotus Petal Foundation.

5) She has also authored The White Jaguar to inspire people of all ages, which is available in English, Spanish, Hindi, and French.

6) She also runs a blog, “That’s Fan Behaviour", where she shares her experiences as a woman of colour. Among others, she also plays piano. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) Currently, she studies in Class 11 as part of the National Honor Society.

8) Srivastava, through the Bridge of Books Foundation, donated 1000 books to inner-city kids in New Jersey.

9) She plans to start the college application process.

10) Srivastava has over 10,000 followers on Instagram.

