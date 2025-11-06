Who is Uriel Rivera Martinez? Man who was seen groping Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum in viral video

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has decided to press charges against Uriel Rivera Martinez, the man who was seen groping her in a video that has since gone viral.

In the viral video, Martinez is seeing hugging Sheinbaum from behind and trying to kiss her sans consent, creating a very unpleasant and uncomfortable moment for the Mexican President.

The incident, which was recorded by several witnesses and posted on social media, sparked outrage from users around the world, and also raised serious questions about the President's security.

Reports say that while Martinez was not immediately apprehended, he was arrested hours later and presented before the Prosecutor's Office for Sexual Offences.

Who is Uriel River Martinez? Although details about Martinez are scarce, he is said to be 1.60 metres tall, having a dark complexion and black hair, as per Ambito Mexico, which cited the arrest report.

Martinez's occupation is currently unknown, as are details about his mental health—it is not known whether he suffers from any condition.

Martinez could face up to six years in prison in addition to other penalties: Sheinbaum explained that he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place, adding that he had been harassing other women in the area, something that could aggravate his sentence.

Pressing charges On Wednesday, Sheinbaum stated during her daily press briefing that she had decided to press charges against Martinez.

“I decided to file a complaint because this is something I experienced as a woman, and it’s something women in our country go through,” the Sheinbaum told reporters.

“And my reflection is, if I don’t file a complaint — even though this is a crime — then what position does that leave all Mexican women in? If they do this to the president, then what will happen to all the young women in our country?,” the Mexican President added.