Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Swiss-Indian billionaire’s daughter detained in Uganda

Indian-origin industrialist Pankaj Oswal filed an appeal with the United Nations this week after his daughter was ‘unlawfully detained’ in Uganda. 26-year-old Vasundhara Oswal was ‘seized by around 20 armed men’ on October 1 from a extra-neutral alcohol plant set up by the family. Local officials have linked her detention in an Ugandan jail to on ongoing missing person investigation — allegations that her family insists are wholly untrue.

According to a social media post on her Instagram profile, Oswal was not allowed to contact her family and lawyers after being detained — with authorities snatching her phone away. She was ‘detained among shoes’ for more than 90 hours without any change during the night. She was not allowed to bathe or change her clothes during this time. those 90 hours. The post added that she had suffered an anxiety attack due to the terrifying circumstances which was not acknowledged by the officials.