Who is Vikram Misri? ‘China Expert’ to replace Vinay Kwatra. All you need to know about India’s next foreign secretary

A Kashmir-born diplomat, the new foreign secretary Vikram Misri has served at the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Prime Minister's office earlier

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published01:26 PM IST
Vikram Misri has earlier served as the Indian ambassador to China
Deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri will take over as the next foreign secretary, replacing Vinay Kwatra, the government announced on Friday. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Misri, Deputy NSA in the National Security Council Secretariat, to the post of Foreign Secretary with effect from July 15,” read the Personnel Ministry’s order, issued on Friday.

It further approved the curtailment of Misri's tenure as the deputy NSA.

Vinay Kwatra, on the other hand, is expected to become the next envoy to the US. In March 2024, he was given a six-month extension in service.

Who is Vikram Misri?

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1989 batch, Vikram Misri has served as private secretary to three prime ministers : Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh, and Inder Kumar Gujral.

Misri, the China expert

The newly appointed foreign secretary is known for his expertise in China. He held his last ambassadorial posting in Beijing from January 2019 to December 2021, during the Galwan clashes. Misri is now considered one of the top officials handling China affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs.(MEA)

 

According to experts, Vikram Misri is well-suited for the role of foreign secretary, reported Hindustan Times. This comes with his critical understanding of China, which poses a primary foreign policy challenge to India.

The Kashmir diplomat

Vikram Misri was born in Srinagar on November 7, 1964. He graduated in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi, and later earned an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

 

Misri assumed his current role in the National Security Council Secretariat in January 2022, where he reported to NSA Ajit Doval. 

Who will replace Vikram Misri as deputy NSA?

India’s ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf is likely to succeed Vikram Misri at the National Security Council Secretariat, reported Hindustan Times. Ashraf has previously served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office under both Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

