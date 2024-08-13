Who is Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India’s new Ambassador to US. Details here

Former Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra assumed charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States on Tuesday.

Kwatra succeeds India's former envoy to the United States and BJP leader, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership,” Kwatra said in a post on X.

Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership. — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) August 13, 2024

Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of India in Washington DC welcomed the new Ambassador to the US. “Delighted to welcome Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Ambassador of India to the United States of America. All of us @IndiainUSA are excited to work under his leadership!”

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum welcomed India's new Ambassador to the US, “USISPF warmly welcomes @AmbVMKwatra as he begins his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to the U.S. We wish him a successful and productive tenure and look forward to working closely with him and @IndianEmbassyUSto elevate the US-India partnership.”

On July 14, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar bid farewell to outgoing Foreign Secretary Kwatra, commending his significant contributions to India's foreign policy and national security over the past decade.

Kwatra has also previously served as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister's Office.Jaishankar praised Kwatra for his strategic expertise in shaping and implementing critical policies during his tenure.

Kwatra has also held the position of Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington D.C. from May 2010 to July 2013. Between July 2013 and October 2015, he led the Policy Planning & Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and subsequently headed the Americas Division, where he managed India's relations with the United States and Canada. With nearly 32 years of experience, Kwatra has served in various roles both in India and at Indian missions abroad.

Kwatra assumes the role of India's Ambassador to the US at a time when relations between the two countries are at a peak. On Monday (local time), the White House stated that President Joe Biden considers the US-India relationship to be one of the most significant globally, noting that both nations “work closely” on critical priorities. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted that the US collaborates with India on essential issues, including the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue).

“So look, the president views our relationship, the United States' relationship with India, as one of the most consequential in the world. And so we work closely with India on our most vital priorities, including through the Quad and the US-India initiative on this critical and emerging technology,” Jean Pierre said.

She further emphasised how the US wants to expand its "critically important partnership" with India, moving forward.