Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? All you need to know about US Presidential candidate endorsed by Elon Musk
Ramaswamy is one of three Indian origin Republicans set to contest against Donald Trump in the upcoming primaries. He has been vocal in his criticism of China and advocates for economic independence from the country.
Indian-American lawmaker Vivek Ramaswamy found an unlikely ally in billionaire businessman Elon Musk this week. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO dubbed the US Presidential hopeful a “very promising candidate" and urged people to listen to an interview of Ramaswamy. The 35-year-old is one of three Indian origin Republicans set to contest against Donald Trump in the upcoming primaries.