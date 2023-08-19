comScore
Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? All you need to know about US Presidential candidate endorsed by Elon Musk

 1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 01:49 AM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra

Ramaswamy is one of three Indian origin Republicans set to contest against Donald Trump in the upcoming primaries. He has been vocal in his criticism of China and advocates for economic independence from the country.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at an event (AP)Premium
Indian-American lawmaker Vivek Ramaswamy found an unlikely ally in billionaire businessman Elon Musk this week. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO dubbed the US Presidential hopeful a “very promising candidate" and urged people to listen to an interview of Ramaswamy. The 35-year-old is one of three Indian origin Republicans set to contest against Donald Trump in the upcoming primaries. 

Ramaswamy's parents migrated to the US from Kerala and he was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended Harvard University for his undergrad and later got a law degree from Yale University. He is married to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Assistant Professor Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy.

The politician founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016, eventually culminating in successful clinical trials in multiple disease areas that led to FDA-approved products, according to his bio. He has founded other successful healthcare and technology companies

In 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a new firm focused on restoring the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.

Ramaswamy is the author of "Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" and has been dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc" by The New Yorker.

Ramswamy has been vocal in his criticism, calling China the biggest threat that the US faces. His poll campaign insists on a “total de-coupling" with Beijing if he comes to power. The Republican leader has also batted for re-entry into the trade in the Pacific and called for trade relationships with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea.

“Xi Jinping is the dictator and China is the top threat that the United States faces. I think I am the clearest candidate in declaring a clear path in declaring economic independence from China. That would be the first step in our policy," he had told Fox News during an earlier interview.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 19 Aug 2023, 01:49 AM IST
