Who is winning the US presidential election?

Edison Research provides exit polling and vote count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections.Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results.The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP to inform its projections.