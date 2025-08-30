Who is Xiao He? Meet humanoid robot assisting journalists at SCO Summit 2025 — ‘China really moving towards future’

Xiao He, a humanoid AI assistant, is grabbing the limelight at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Tianjin, China. Robots are widely deployed at the venue of the SCO Summit, reportedly “handling tasks such as parcel sorting and reception, adding a strong sense of technological innovation.”

At the centre of the comprehensive service desk in the press centre of the SCO Tianjin Summit, a humanoid smart – Xiao He – robot smiled and gestured toward reporters.

Xiao He reportedly welcomed journalists with volunteers at the media center for the SCO Summit 2025 in north China's Tianjin. The sight of the robot at a help desk at the SCO meet gained traction as the summit began.

A user on social media was quick to comment, "China really moving towards future."

Here's all you need to know about Xiao He: China has reportedly developed humanoid robots to assist global leaders from different countries, including India, who are coming to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

In a video, Xiao He could be seen telling news agency ANI that it is a "highly specialised service robot."

A humanoid AI assistance robot, Xiao He, was stationed at a help desk to assist journalists at the SCO meet.

"I'm Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin," the robot said.

Proficient in three languages -- Chinese, English and Russian -- Xiao He said it's a highly specialised service robot and provides "multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities."

The robot also feels emotions as its integrated with advanced emotional recognition algorithms.

"My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers," Xiao He told ANI.

Xiao He said its operational parameters emphasise “cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration.”

Apart from Xiao He, there was another robot at the SCO meet that served ice cream to volunteers at the media centre of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China , on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

China's AI robots China has been excelling in making "incredible AI robots". Recently, the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games, which concluded in Beijing, China, marked a historic event in robotics. It was the first World Humanoid Robot Games.

Around 16 countries, including the US, Germany and Japan, participated in the event, during which robots athletes attempted "to compete across a range of events including athletics, football, dance and martial arts," BBC reported.

China also unveiled world's first emotional AI robot – Guanghua No 1 humanoid robot – with humanlike feelings.

PM Modi in China The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit will be held in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1. The SCO comprises 10 member states: India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attended the event on August 30. PM Modi, who arrived in Japan on Friday for bilateral talks at the India-Japan Summit, will travel to China on Saturday evening (August 30).