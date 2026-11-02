Who is Yoav Segalovitz? Why a Jewish ex-cop joining Israel's Islamist party Ra’am could reshape its political divide

A Jewish former police officer and self-described Zionist joining an Arab-led Islamist party is an unusual political move in Israel. But Yoav Segalovitz's decision to join Ra’am has drawn attention beyond the party itself, raising questions about whether Jewish and Arab parties can work together to shape the country's next government.

According to an Associated Press report, Segalovitz will enter the Knesset as a member of Ra’am, which won eight seats in the election. His move is part of an alliance with party leader Mansour Abbas, who believes Jewish and Arab citizens can work together despite their differences.

“He’s Arab. I’m a Jew. I’m secular. He’s religious,” Segalovitz told AP before the election. “But we’re all citizens of Israel. We all take part in this society. If we want to get progress here, we must go in partnership together.”

Who is Yoav Segalovitz? Segalovitz is a former Jewish police officer and self-described Zionist who left a centrist Jewish-led party to join Ra’am, a conservative Arab-led Islamist party.

His move stands out in Israel, where political divisions often follow religious and ethnic lines.

At a Ra’am celebration on Tuesday, Segalovitz was the only politician who did not address supporters in Arabic. Instead, he declared, “Kulanu Yisraelim!” — Hebrew for “We are all Israelis”, AP reported.

Why has his move drawn criticism? The partnership has faced criticism from both the Israeli right and sections of the Arab political spectrum.

Right-wing critics accused Segalovitz of betraying Israel and warned that Ra’am's influence could open the door to Islamic law. Some members of the more left-wing Arab-led Joint List, meanwhile, dismissed the alliance as a political branding exercise intended to make Ra’am more acceptable to mainstream parties, rather than address issues facing Arab communities.

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies have also repeatedly attacked Ra’am. Netanyahu's Likud party was among those that sought to disqualify it from contesting the election.

During the campaign, Netanyahu warned that his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, could join hands with Abbas to secure a parliamentary majority. His party also spread unsubstantiated claims that the election had been “stolen” by Arab-led parties, which rejected the allegations.

Segalovitz responded to the attacks in a post on X on Thursday, saying that “incitement, racism, and exclusion” were among the biggest threats to Israel's strength and resilience, AP reported.

Can Arab-led parties shape Israel's next government? The alliance comes at a crucial time. Arab-led parties won a combined 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset, giving them the potential to influence the formation of the next government.

However, their role will depend on whether Jewish-led opposition parties are willing to work with them. So far, several have been reluctant to form a coalition with Arab-led parties to remove Netanyahu from power.

Only once has an Arab party joined an Israeli governing coalition. In 2021, Ra’am became part of a coalition government that lasted around 18 months.

Eisenkot has set conditions for cooperation with Arab-led parties, including that they recognise Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and declare Hamas a terrorist organisation that must be dismantled.

Abbas has acknowledged Israel as a Jewish state and repeatedly condemned Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack.

However, he has resisted formally labelling Hamas a terrorist organisation, describing such demands as a political trap and a loyalty test set by extremists, AP reported.