WHO issues alert for 4 India-made cough syrup. Check symptoms, other details. Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 10:06 PM IST
Regarding symptoms, experts are of the opinion that the medicine could have caused a spike in cases of acute kidney injury
World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert Wednesday over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India. It notified that the same could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.