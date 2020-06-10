Who killed Olof Palme? Sweden’s biggest murder mystery may finally be solved

In 1989, Christer Pettersson -- a local man with a history of crime -- was convicted of Palme’s murder. He was subsequently acquitted, and has since died. The episode was followed by a period of rampant speculation, including a theory that Palme -- a Social Democrat with an aristocratic background who helped build Sweden’s welfare state -- was killed by right-wing extremists within the police force. Meanwhile, more than 100 people have claimed responsibility for the murder.