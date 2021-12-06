NEW DELHI : While highly mutant coronavirus variant omicron is fast spreading across the globe, World Health Organization (WHO) has launched the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant assays and animal models study tracker.

The tracker compiles high-level information, by organization, to facilitate matching up those who have materials for omicron related studies with those who need them. The WHO’s research and development (R&D) Blueprint Working Groups on covid-19 Assays and Animal Models met on 29 November 2021 to discuss action plans and current knowledge about the emerging SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant of concern first identified in the South Africa Gauteng province.

The apex UN health agency realised that due to the presence of multiple mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, there is an urgent need to evaluate the cross reactivity, transmissibility, and pathogenicity of the omicron Variant of Concern (VoC).

One of the major focus areas of the meeting was to identify the knowledge gaps and key research priorities. “The experts agreed that at the moment there are three main gaps of knowledge--ability of post-vaccination and convalescent sera to neutralize omicron, ability of current vaccines to prevent mild and/or severe disease and ability of current therapeutic approaches, including monoclonal antibody therapy, protease inhibitors and nucleoside analogs to retain efficacy against the omicron," the WHO document said.

The WHO has already been conducting various research studies on various variants of SARS CoV2 virus considering that global understanding of the natural history of covid-19, its clinical features, prognostic factors and outcomes remains incomplete.

In response, the WHO has recently also created a global clinical platform of patient-level anonymized clinical data. The Platform is a secure, limited-access, password-protected platform hosted on OpenClinica. The objectives of the Platform are to describe the clinical characteristics of covid-19, assess the variations in clinical characteristics of covid-19, identify the association of clinical characteristics of covid-19 with outcomes and describe the temporal trends in clinical characteristics of covid-19.

The WHO has invited Member States, health facilities and other entities to participate in the global effort to collect anonymized clinical data relating to suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19 and contribute data to the WHO Global Clinical Platform.

“We encourage all doctors taking care of Omicron infected patients to submit data to the WHO patient data platform. This will enable us to get accurate information about the clinical profile of this variant as quickly as possible," said Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO.

At least 8,306 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India with about 21 cases of omicron variant. Amidst rising cases of Omicron, the new highly mutant coronavirus variant, the central government on Sunday said that 50% of India’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated against covid-19. With country’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination count breached 128 crores, the Union Health Ministry said that about 85% of India’s eligible adult population has received the first dose of covid-19 vaccine.

“Another Day, Another Milestone 85 % of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of covid-19 vaccine," union health minister Mankush Mandavia tweeted.

The WHO has assessed the overall global risk related to the new SARS CoV2 variant of concern Omicron “very high". Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are concerning and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility, the WHO said. On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.