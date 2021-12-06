WHO launches Omicron variant study tracker

At least 8,306 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India with about 21 cases of omicron variant. Amidst rising cases of Omicron, the new highly mutant coronavirus variant, the central government on Sunday said that 50% of India’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated against covid-19. With country’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination count breached 128 crores, the Union Health Ministry said that about 85% of India’s eligible adult population has received the first dose of covid-19 vaccine.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}