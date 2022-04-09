Who let the dogs out? Not Shanghai’s covid cops

Worried that Xiaoxiao and Lala wouldn’t get the hint, Mr. Kedl spent his final day before his section of the city was locked down retracing their daily walk with an empty box and a spade. After arriving at his dogs’ favorite patch of marked territory, he filled up a box of the familiar loam and went home to his apartment. There, he sprinkled the soil on a balcony to encourage his dogs to do their business there.