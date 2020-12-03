WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel

WHO does not recommend countries issuing 'immunity passports' for those who have recovered from COVID-19

The World Health Organization does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is investigating the prospects of using e-vaccination certificates, a WHO medical expert said on Thursday.

"We are looking very closely into the use of technology in this COVID-19 response, one of them how we can work with member states toward an e-vaccination certificate," he told a virtual briefing in Copenhagen.

"We are looking very closely into the use of technology in this COVID-19 response, one of them how we can work with member states toward an e-vaccination certificate," he told a virtual briefing in Copenhagen.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.