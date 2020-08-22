The World Health Organization on Thursday proposed allocating covid vaccines equitably to all countries to reduce overall risk, warning that wealthy nations’ moves to corner limited supplies will hinder efforts to end the pandemic.

The allocation of coronavirus vaccines should be first made proportionally to all nations and then considering the vulnerability of their populations, the WHO said.

The global health body had recently proposed the COVAX global vaccine procurement programme to accelerate the development and manufacture of covid-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access to every country.

“Under the COVAX Facility, we propose allocating vaccines in two phases. In phase 1, doses will be allocated proportionally to all participating countries simultaneously to reduce overall risk," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO. “In phase 2, consideration will be given to countries in relation to threat and vulnerability."

Tedros said vaccination of frontline health workers, adults over 65 years and those who are most vulnerable will be prioritized.

“A phase 1 allocation that builds up to 20% of the population would cover most of the at-risk groups," said Tedros, adding if we do not protect these highest-risk people from the virus everywhere and at the same time, we cannot stabilize health systems and rebuild the global economy.

The move is aimed at discouraging ‘vaccine nationalism’, a phenomenon of hoarding of covid-19 vaccines by wealthier nations for their citizens by striking pre-purchase deals with vaccine makers once their clinical trials prove successful.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential for vaccine nationalism to exacerbate both the pandemic and the inequalities of our world," said Tedros. “As new diagnostics, medicines and vaccines become available, it’s critical that countries don’t repeat the mistakes early on when some of them hoarded supplies (of PPE kits)."

