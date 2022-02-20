The World Health Organisation (WHO) needs to declare the BA.2 sub-strain of the Omicron variant a variant of concern, epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding took to Twitter to say on Sunday.

“It is now 100% clear that the @WHO needs to declare #Ba2 a high risk “variant of concern". Dear @mvankerkhove @doctorsoumya @DrTedros @gabbystern @DrMikeRyan — please make it so. VOC declaration of BA2 now ASAP (sic)," wrote Ding.

Responding to this, Maria Van Kerkhove, the Covid-19 technical lead at WHO, said: “BA.2 is already a VOC. It is Omicron."

He asserted so on the basis of a study by a Japanese team led by researchers from the University of Tokyo, which revealed that similar to BA.1, BA.2 subvariant of Omicron appears to largely escape the immunity induced by Covid-19 vaccines.

"Neutralisation experiments show that the vaccine-induced humoral immunity fails to function against BA.2 like BA.1," the authors of the study said.

Omicron was first reported from Botswana and South Africa in November 2021. It's BA.1 sub-variant has since rapidly spread across the world and outcompeted other variants such as Delta.

As of February this year, another subvariant of Omicron, the BA.2 lineage, has been detected in multiple countries such as Denmark and the UK.

BA.2 has started outcompeting BA.1, suggesting that it is more transmissible than the original Omicron, the researchers said.

"Although BA.2 is considered as an Omicron variant, its genomic sequence is heavily different from BA.1, which suggests that the virological characteristics of BA.2 is different from that of BA.1," the authors noted.

Ding had a day ago called the situation “worrisome" and “bad news".

“Worrisome—New lab experiments from Japan show that #BA2 may have features that make it as capable of causing serious illness as older variants–including Delta! And yet as evasive as old #Omicron cousin BA1. #BA2 surging—needs upgrade to VOC asap (sic)," he had said.

“BA2 is seriously bad news. It’s both faster transmission than BA2 and if it’s truly more severe and as evasive against prior immunity including BA1 old #Omicron immunity— then it’d be the worse of 4 worlds," he added.

Meanwhile, the WHO had said on Thursday that while BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, the subvariant is not more severe.

"Among all subvariants, BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1. However, there is no difference in terms of severity," Kerkhove said in a video.

