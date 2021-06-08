The hypothesis that the virus was accidentally leaked from the lab was largely disregarded by scientists in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. China has repeatedly denied that the lab was responsible for the outbreak.
Members of a WHO team that visited China earlier this year hunting for COVID-19's origins have said they did not have access to all data, driving continued debate about the country's transparency, reported Al Jazeera.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
