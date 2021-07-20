WHO panel advises against use  of vaccination passports for global travel

The apex global public health agency also recommended that national authorities may use other certificates of covid health status, some in digital format, as recommended by regional or global intergovernmental bodies. Where digital certificates of covid status are used, interoperable solutions should be sought to allow for cross-border verification. Currently, India requires travellers from overseas destinations to produce an RT-PCR test done within 72 hours of travel. Some states also have mandatory quarantine rules. India has introduced a digital vaccination certificate, which is being linked to passports for travelling. R.S. Sharma, chief executive officer of National Health Authority and chairman of the Co-Win platform, has said vaccination certificates have been aligned with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources—a WHO standard. The digital vaccination certificate is India’s vaccine passport, he said.

