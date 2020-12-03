WHO plans meeting next week to assess school safety amid pandemic

WHO plans meeting next week to assess school safety amid pandemic1 min read . 05:46 PM IST
- WHO's European office is planning a meeting next week with the health ministers of its 53 member states to look into protecting schools from COVID-19
The World Health Organization's European office is planning a meeting next week with the health ministers of its 53 member states to look into protecting schools from COVID-19, including alternating classes, regional director Hans Kluge said on Thursday.
"To bring transmission down in schools, you need to bring transmission down in communities," Catherine Smallwood, the WHO's Senior Emergency Officer, told a briefing in Copenhagen.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
