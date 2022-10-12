WHO prepares for ‘most dangerous’ phase as monkeypox cases top 70,000

WHO prepares for ‘most dangerous’ phase as monkeypox cases top 70,0002 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:05 PM IST
The WHO reported that case numbers increased last week in some countries in the Americas.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on October 12 that the number of cases in the global monkeypox outbreak has now surpassed 70,000, but cautioned that people should not let their guard down despite a decline in new cases. According to WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, more than 70,000 illnesses and 26 fatalities have been reported to the UN health organisation in 2023.