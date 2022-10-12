WHO prepares for ‘most dangerous’ phase as monkeypox cases top 70,000

Currently, the Americas have recorded more than 42,000 cases while Europe has reported around 25,000. Since early May, there has been an increase in monkeypox infections among males who have sex with men outside of the African nations where it has long been endemic. In 2023, 107 WHO member states have recorded instances; however, 39 of those governments have not reported any new cases in the last 21 days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}