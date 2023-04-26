In another case of contaminated cough syrup supplied by an Indian manufacturer abroad, the World Health Organisation, on Tuesday, issued a product alert over the manufacturing and marketing of contaminated syrup by QP Pharmachem Ltd and Trillium Pharma.

The International organisation issued a warning stating that the syrup is unsafe for use, especially in children, due to the presence of high level of contaminants. Its consumption can cause severe injury and even death, reported PTI.

A batch of substandard Guaifenesin syrup TG syrup was found in the Marshal Islands and Micronesia. It was reported to WHO on April 6, 2023, mentioned the WHO Medical Product Alert.

The international health organisation also stated that the Punjab-based manufacturer, QP Pharmachem Ltd, and its Haryana-based marketer Trillium Pharma, have not provided guarantees on the safety and guarantee of the found products.

"The substandard product referenced in this Alert is unsafe and its use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death," the alert said, reported the news agency.

The company has not given any public statement on the issue so far.

What is Guaifenesin?

It is an expectorant that is used to relieve chest congestion and cough-related symptoms.

As per the analysis of the product samples of the cough syrups found in the Marshal Islands, there were unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants in the cough syrup.

There are chances that the product is not limited to the two nations, and might be present in other Western Pacific countries, where the company is an authorised supplier, noted the global health agency.

The two chemicals found in the syrup, ie, Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, are toxic to humans and can even cause death in extreme cases.WHO has advised that people should not consume the affected product in any case.

WHO requests increased surveillance in affected countries

Identifying the network of countries where these products could have landed by the Indian manufacturer, WHO has requested these countries to boost their surveillance and diligence within the supply chains. It has also advised increasing the surveillance of informal/unregulated markets.

Manufacturers producing liquid dosage forms, especially syrups, are advised to test for the presence of contaminants such as ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol.

Notably, this is one of many cases of contaminated medicinal products supplied by India abroad. In February, Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its entire lot of eye drops due to its alleged link to vision loss in the USA. Earlier, the India-made cough syrups were linked with the death of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from PTI)