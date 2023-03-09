US intelligence officials believe a pro-Ukrainian saboteur group may have been behind the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, according to The New York Times . Here’s a run-through of the many explanations for the mysterious blast:

What are the Nord Stream pipelines?

Nord Stream 1 and 2 are undersea gas pipelines, built to transport cheap Russian natural gas to European countries. While Nord Stream 2 never became operational because of tensions over Ukraine, Nord Stream 1 was a key artery for the supply of Russian energy to Europe. Over the course of a decade, Nord Stream 1 supplied a third of the EU’s gas imports from Russia. However, after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia began cutting supplies. In the midst of these tensions, a series of underwater explosions in September damaged both Nord Stream pipelines and caused gas leaks.

What happened in the aftermath?

Recriminations began almost immediately. Sweden said the blasts may have been the result of sabotage. Given the precision with which the bombings were carried out, experts speculated the saboteurs may have been powerful states. Poland blamed Russia for sabotaging the pipelines, an allegation the Kremlin swiftly denied. Moscow, on its part, blamed its Western opponents for sabotaging the pipelines in an effort to further cripple the Russian economy. “The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage," said Russian president Vladimir Putin.

What was the economic impact?

There was no immediate disruption to energy flows from Russia to Europe. While many feared the disruption of energy flows would devastate European economies, countries had used Russian gas in the months prior to the bombing to fill their gas reserves. An unusually warm winter also reduced Europe’s need for energy and staved off disaster.

What are the theories doing the rounds?

Some analysts argue Moscow may be behind it in order to scare Western buyers who have taken to building new pipelines. Others said Western powers had a strong incentive to sabotage given how the pipelines made Europe dependent on Russia. Pulitzer prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh published a report accusing the US of carrying out the bombing with assistance from European allies. Now, The New York Times says US spy agencies suspect pro-Ukrainian groups to have carried out the bombings.

What do the latest investigations reveal?

Hersh said US Navy divers planted explosives near the pipelines which were then detonated by radio-controlled devices. The report was rubbished by the US as “complete fiction". The New York Times report, quoting government officials, raises the spectre of Ukrainian involvement. But the same officials are unclear about whether Kyiv had a hand. The report also speaks of disquiet in the US intelligence establishment, which has limited insight into Ukraine’s covert operations.