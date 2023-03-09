Who really blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?

Recriminations began almost immediately. Sweden said the blasts may have been the result of sabotage. Given the precision with which the bombings were carried out, experts speculated the saboteurs may have been powerful states. Poland blamed Russia for sabotaging the pipelines, an allegation the Kremlin swiftly denied. Moscow, on its part, blamed its Western opponents for sabotaging the pipelines in an effort to further cripple the Russian economy. “The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage," said Russian president Vladimir Putin.