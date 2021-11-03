OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Covaxin: WHO approves Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine for emergency use listing
Listen to this article

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, reported PTI quoting sources.

The news agency said that WHO is in the process of evaluating Covaxin's clinical trial data for use of EUL.

The TAG had on 26 October sought "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment".

The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8% effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2% protection against the Delta variant.

In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout