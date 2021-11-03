The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin , reported PTI quoting sources.

The news agency said that WHO is in the process of evaluating Covaxin's clinical trial data for use of EUL.

The TAG had on 26 October sought "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment".

The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8% effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2% protection against the Delta variant.

In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

