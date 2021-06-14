NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended vaccinating pregnant women as it can outweigh potential risks.

In an interim guideline on covid-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women issued last week, the apex global public health agency said that vaccines can be given to pregnant women if they are exposed to the virus or at high risk of developing severe conditions.

Even though many countries have begun pregnant women’s covid-19 vaccination, the Indian government has so far been conservative citing lack of clinical trial data.

Vinod Paul, Member (Health) in NITI Aayog and Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) last week said that as of now covid-19 vaccines should not be given to pregnant women in India and the government will clarify the situation in a few days, based on new scientific inputs.

He said that vaccines have been developed in a very short span of time, and pregnant women are not usually included in the initial trials, due to safety concerns.

However, the government indicated that the full clinical trial data regarding Covaxin and Covishield being administered in India will come soon following which, the government may grant approval for vaccinating pregnant women.

“Pregnant and lactating women have not been included in the initial clinical trials of covid-19 vaccines. Studies are underway but long-term safety data are not yet available. Available covid-19 vaccines are not live virus vaccines. Data from animal studies and post-introduction surveillance data have not shown harmful effects in pregnancy. Vaccine effectiveness likely to be comparable to nonpregnant women; initial immunogenicity data similar," said the WHO’s guidance.

WHO recommended both active and passive surveillance approaches for vaccinated women and their infants to assess adverse events following immunization (AEFI).

Indian gynaecologists claim that the subgroup (pregnant women) potentially form a large population, and are at high risk with decreased immunity. Hence, their vaccination should be prioritized.

“The recent wave has shown us that pregnant women are severely affected. Morbidity and mortality seem to be much higher than what we had expected or anticipated," said Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, a Delhi based gynaecologist at Nurture IVF Clinic.

“Moderna and Pfizer should be brought to India at the earliest as they have been tested on pregnant women in the US, and they have found no detrimental effects. However, since it may not be logistically possible to vaccinate all with Moderna and Pfizer, the need of the hour is also to evaluate Covaxin and Covishield as possible alternatives," she added.

WHO has said that pregnant women should be provided with information about the--risks of covid-19 in pregnancy, likely benefits of vaccination in the local epidemiologic context, current limitations of the safety data in pregnant women.

“The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) recommends approval of vaccination as 5% of our population are expectant moms. Moreover, they should be given the choice after proper counselling and informed consent," said Dr Nupur Gupta, Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

WHO has also issued interim recommendations on breastfeeding and covid -19 vaccination. Breastfeeding is equal to substantial health benefits to mother and the infant adding that the vaccine effectiveness expected to be similar in lactating women as in other adults, the WHO said.

“Currently no data is available on the safety of the covid-19 vaccine in lactating women or their breastfed infants. However, it is unlikely to pose a risk," it added recommending not to discontinue breastfeeding because of vaccination. The NEGVAC for covid-19 in India last month however recommended covid-19 vaccination for all lactating women.

