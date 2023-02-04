WHO report on Ukraine health emergency sparks US, Russia row
- The report documented more than 14,000 civilian casualties, with 17.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance
The United States and Russia faced off on Saturday over a World Health Organization report on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with Moscow saying it was politically motivated and Washington calling for it to be swiftly updated.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×