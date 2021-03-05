WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March

WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March1 min read . 10:54 PM IST
To clarify, there was never a plan for an interim report, first of all. It was hoped we would get a summary report out, a WHO official said
The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
"The current timing is the week of 14-15 March," Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert who led the mission, told a news briefing.
Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, said, "To clarify, there was never a plan for an interim report, first of all. It was hoped we would get a summary report out...The director-general (Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) will receive that report from the team in the near future and we will discuss the recommendations."
