WHO reports 10% weekly rise in new coronavirus cases globally

GENEVA :
The World Health Organization reported there was a 10% rise in new coronavirus cases globally last week, driven by surges in the Americas and Europe.
WHO said in its weekly update on the status of the global outbreak published on Wednesday, the worldwide number of new COVID-19 cases peaked in early January at nearly 5 million cases, but then dropped to about 2.5 million cases per week in mid-February.