OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO reports 10% weekly rise in new coronavirus cases globally

WHO reports 10% weekly rise in new coronavirus cases globally

The UN health agency noted that last week was the third consecutive week there was a global rise in new cases, after weeks of declining infections (Photo: Reuters)
The UN health agency noted that last week was the third consecutive week there was a global rise in new cases, after weeks of declining infections (Photo: Reuters)
 1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 04:58 PM IST PTI

WHO, in its weekly update on the status of the global outbreak said, the worldwide number of new Covid-19 cases peaked in early January at nearly 5 million cases, but then dropped to about 2.5 million cases per week in mid-February

GENEVA : The World Health Organization reported there was a 10% rise in new coronavirus cases globally last week, driven by surges in the Americas and Europe.

WHO said in its weekly update on the status of the global outbreak published on Wednesday, the worldwide number of new COVID-19 cases peaked in early January at nearly 5 million cases, but then dropped to about 2.5 million cases per week in mid-February.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

I-T refunds of over 2.04 lakh crore issued so far in FY21

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
Photo: HT

Resorts promise free stays, private flights to Covid-wary guests

6 min read . 04:47 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss rising covid-19 cases, suggests increased testing

4 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Airline industry initiates trial of Covid travel pass for international travel

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

The UN health agency noted that last week was the third consecutive week there was a global rise in new cases, after weeks of declining infections.

WHO said COVID-19 numbers in the Americas and Europe accounted for more than 80% of all new cases and deaths in the last week.

In Europe, WHO said new confirmed cases rose by about 6% while deaths have been “consistently declining." It said the highest numbers were recorded in France, Italy and Poland.

The spike in cases comes as more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine amid reports that it is linked to blood clots.

WHO and the European Medicines Agency have said there is no evidence to date the vaccine is linked to blood clots and that its benefits continue to outweigh the risks of side effects

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout