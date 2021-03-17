This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO reports 10% weekly rise in new coronavirus cases globally
1 min read.04:58 PM ISTPTI
WHO, in its weekly update on the status of the global outbreak said, the worldwide number of new Covid-19 cases peaked in early January at nearly 5 million cases, but then dropped to about 2.5 million cases per week in mid-February
GENEVA :
The World Health Organization reported there was a 10% rise in new coronavirus cases globally last week, driven by surges in the Americas and Europe.
WHO said in its weekly update on the status of the global outbreak published on Wednesday, the worldwide number of new COVID-19 cases peaked in early January at nearly 5 million cases, but then dropped to about 2.5 million cases per week in mid-February.
