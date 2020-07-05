Home >News >world >WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 05:54 AM IST Reuters

  • The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report
  • The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

