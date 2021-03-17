WHO reviewing data, recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continue 'at this time'

GENEVA: A World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.

"The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public," it said in a statement a day after experts held a closed-door meeting, reported Reuters.

"The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data," the UN health agency said in a statement, as per AFP.

"At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue."

WHO's comments come at a time when a number of European countries including France, Germany and Denmark halted Astrazeneca vaccine rollouts over fears of blood clots.

Earlier this week, WHO chief said the agency's vaccine safety experts would meet Tuesday to discuss the AstraZeneca jab after a number of countries halted its use over blood clot fears.

"WHO's advisory committee on vaccine safety has been reviewing the available data, is in close contact with the European Medicines Agency, and will meet tomorrow," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing

Meanwhile, top World Health Organisation expert on vaccines says people should feel reassured that even if health authorities turn up a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, such cases are “very rare."

Dr Kate O'Brien, who heads WHO's department of immunisations and vaccines, said the UN health agency and the European Medicines Agency are trying to investigate the possibility of a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca shots.

The potential side effect has prompted some countries -- mostly in Europe -- to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca jab is developed with scientists at the University of Oxford.

However, both the British-Swedish company and Oxford have said there was no link between their vaccine and blood clotting.

AstraZeneca had said at the weekend that the 15 incidences of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine was "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population".

The vaccine has been widely used in Britain's inoculation campaign, but in the European Union, a rollout using the jabs has been slowed down by delivery problems.





