WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals

Tedros said some of the highest numbers of deaths recorded at any point in the pandemic have turned up in recent days, and faulted a lack of compliance with recommendations of health authorities. The WHO also said a team of experts who had originally expected to arrive in China this week to look into the origins of the pandemic had not yet arrived, saying that now, “we expect to fix the travel dates next week." On Tuesday, Tedros said he was “very disappointed" that Chinese officials had not finalised the needed permissions for the team's arrival in China.